Preparing your vehicle for winter weather

It's not good when your car isn't prepared for the winter, and you can't get to where you want to go.

HONESDALE, Pa. — Winter weather is here, and employees at Paul's Garage & Towing in Waymart are busy.

Shop manager Bryan Chapman says winter-related car problems bring most customers in this time of year.

"A lot more calls on tires, batteries dying, a lot of wiper blades, stuff like that."

Chapman says a good portion of the calls are from customers looking to have snow tires put on their vehicle, especially since most of the area got its first significant snowfall.

"Those that are prepared already got them on. Those that aren't prepared, they're trying now to get them."

For those that waited a little bit longer to get their snow tires put on this winter, you may be waiting a little bit longer because of inventory.

"Supply has really been an issue trying to get these tires. It's very hard to get any decent snow tire right now."

Chapman says they've also had a lot of calls for tow trucks.

"A lot of people are getting calls now for their batteries dying. You know, it's really important to keep an eye on your battery. You could have issues with that during the winter with the cold coming through; it does affect your battery."

There are a few tips from the mechanics to help avoid some of the issues that could give you vehicle trouble in the winter.

"Make sure you have good wipers on there, your washer fluid's full. Cooling, make sure your coolant is up to par. Keep an eye on your tire pressures, all stuff like that," Chapman said.

And if you're one of those people who starts the car in the morning to let it warm up, don't forget to check your gas gauge, so you don't run out.