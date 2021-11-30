Getting your winter gear ready

Local hardware stores are trying to keep up with demand for snow removal equipment before supply chain issues catch up with them.

BRODHEADSVILLE, Pa. — Shovels, rock salt, and snow throwers are all in stock at Pleasant Valley Ace hardware in Brodheadsville for now.

Gerry Dean is the Assistant Manager.

He says they're trying to keep up with demand for snow removal equipment before supply chain problems catch up with them.

"I mean snowblowers, the big ones, were hard to come by. We just got a couple of big ones in, and as fast as we're getting them in, we're selling them," said Dean.

He recommends people service their small engine snow equipment now because certain parts like carburetors and belts are on backorder because of supply chains issues.

"Parts are really hard to come by, you know a lot of back-ordered parts," Dean says. "It's just your at the mercy of the shipping and like these cargo ships and everything they're saying parts are on it, and it's just a matter of time. When we get it, we work, we fix it in-house, get on it and get it right out the door."

When it comes to other snow removal products like shovels and ice melt, employees say they're not seeing a short supply yet.

"The shovels are here like you know the snow melts here. We have everything. We just hope that you know we have enough. We'll go in for anything else we need later, " Dean said. "Right now, we're pretty secure. Just like I said, the part coming in. Were at the mercy of the dealers."

Dean's biggest piece of advice when it comes to small engine snow equipment, to make sure it runs.

"If it sat all summer long, I would definitely start it up and make sure it's gonna run for you. You don't wanna last minute have a snowstorm out there, and the thing doesn't run for you," Dean said.