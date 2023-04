The Wayne County coroner confirmed Friday Dominic Testani from Doylestown drowned last month.

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — A man who died last month in Wayne County drowned accidentally, according to the coroner.

Investigators believe a group got in a boat on Lake Henry on March 18. The boat reportedly capsized, causing three people to go under.

After search and rescue efforts, they found Dominic Testani, 18, from Doylestown dead.

The Wayne County coroner released the results of his investigation on Friday morning.