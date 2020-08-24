Wayne County man charged with child rape

The victims range in age from 5 to 12 years old.

BEACH LAKE, Pa. — A Wayne County man is accused of raping and sexually molesting four children over the course of three years.

Authorities say Joseph Krombel, 22, of Beach Lake, sexually assaulted the children at a home in Berlin Township.

The victims range in age from 5 to 12 years old.

Investigators say Krombel forced the children to watch pornography and perform sexual acts.

He is charged with rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, aggravated indecent assault, sexual assault, statutory sexual assault, obscene and other sexual materials and performances, indecent assault, corruption of minors, and unlawful contact with minors.