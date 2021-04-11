Caught on camera: Attempted catalytic converter theft in Wayne County

HONESDALE, Pa. — Police in Wayne County want to know who tried to steal parts from a car in Honesdale.
Honesdale Borough Police say surveillance video shows someone trying to take a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked at Wayne Memorial Hospital lot on West Eleventh Street.
It happened on October 23 around 11 p.m.
Officers say the thief drove up in a compact car and there appeared to be someone in the passenger seat.
Anyone with information about that attempted theft should call Honesdale Borough Police (570) 253-1900.
