Caught on camera: Attempted catalytic converter theft in Wayne County

Surveillance video shows someone trying to take a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked at the Wayne Memorial Hospital lot.

HONESDALE, Pa. — Police in Wayne County want to know who tried to steal parts from a car in Honesdale.

Honesdale Borough Police say surveillance video shows someone trying to take a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked at Wayne Memorial Hospital lot on West Eleventh Street.

It happened on October 23 around 11 p.m.

Officers say the thief drove up in a compact car and there appeared to be someone in the passenger seat.

Anyone with information about that attempted theft should call Honesdale Borough Police (570) 253-1900.