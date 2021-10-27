Catalytic converter thefts in Monroe County

The Monroe County District Attorney's Office, local police, and state police are investigating thefts of catalytic converters throughout Monroe County.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Someone has been swiping catalytic converters throughout Monroe County.

The district attorney's office says the car part has been removed from personal vehicles, garages, and vehicles at dealerships.

If you live in Monroe County and had a catalytic converter stolen from your vehicle, the district attorney's office would like to hear from you.

They ask that you call Detective Robert Sebastianelli of the Monroe County District Attorney's Office at 570-517-3816 or email rsebastianelli@monroecountypa.gov.