Schuylkill County

Thousands of dollars worth of copper wire stolen in Schuylkill County

Police say the theft happened over the course of a few weeks in October.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — State police in Schuylkill County are investigating after thousands of dollars worth of wire was stolen from a coal mining company.

Officials say industrial copper cable with rubber coating was taken from the Reading Anthracite Company in Cass Township, near Pottsville, between the time frame of October 3 and October 22.

Police say over 1,500 feet of cable was taken, which is worth at least $22,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police in Frackville at 570-874-5300.

