Alleged gunman on trial for murder in Wayne County

Cole Dufton is accused of killing Suzette Bullis in her Lakewood home in December of 2018.

HONESDALE, Pa. — A Wayne County man is on trial for the murder of a woman in 2018.

Cole Dufton of Pleasant Mount is on trial for the murder of Suzette Bullis in her Lakewood home in December of 2018.

Dufton arrived at the Wayne County Courthouse Tuesday morning for day two of his trial as witnesses, and expert testimony was presented.

Investigators believe Dufton shot Bullis in the head. Dufton is said to have bought pills from the victim in the past and had recently visited her in the weeks before her death, complaining about being shorted $1,500 over drugs.

The jury of seven women and five men heard from forensic experts about the evidence found in Bullis' home, including more than 100 pill bottles, a 9 mm shell casing, and the bullet that killed Bullis.