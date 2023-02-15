Winter warmup brings people outdoors

Folks enjoyed the sunshine and got some exercise on the Buffalo Valley Rail Trail on this sunny Wednesday.

UNION COUNTY, Pa. — With temperatures nearing 70 degrees in parts of central Pennsylvania, it was a great day to be outside. One group of friends finished a 28-mile bike ride near Lewisburg on this sunny afternoon.

"It's a bunch of old senior citizens that get together and just ride. Some of us are from Bloomsburg, some are from Danville, and some are from here," Bob Rosand said.

A lot of others had the same idea. Newswatch 16 stopped by the Buffalo Valley Rail Trail, which connects Lewisburg and Mifflinburg.

"You don't have to worry about cars. You just can walk down and back. It's flat," Helga Savidge said.

These two friends were catching up while getting some exercise.

"We just visited a friend up in Williamsport at the hospital. There's nothing like that to say, let's use our legs and be able to enjoy this. It's a blessing. God gave it to us," Nina Lescher said.

"Well, this sun is beautiful. You can't wait to just absorb it all. We like to exercise and talk and walk and solve all the world's problems in one hour," Savidge said.

Cookie Connolly of Lewisburg had been looking forward to her bike ride all day.

"I worked this morning, and so I'm going to take a break, ride the trail, enjoy the beautiful sunshine, get some Vitamin D, and then head back to work later tonight," Cookie Connolly said.