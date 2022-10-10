Restaurant reopens after fire

A restaurant in Union County is open once again after it was heavily damaged by fire last year.

MIFFLINBURG, Pa. — If you've never been to the Forest House Hotel, you might think this is just an average Monday lunch hour. But this week is significant for the restaurant near Mifflinburg. It's one of the first days the Forest House Hotel has been open in over a year.

"Now we're fully staffed, and we can be open every day," owner Mel Page said.

Fire heavily damaged the bar and restaurant in August of last year. The Forest House Hotel had been closed since the fire.

"We had five friends who were here every day and every night helping us after work, supporting us for something they're not going to get anything out of. That is a lot to be thankful for," Page said.

The Forest House Hotel was built in 1864 and is one of Union County's oldest operating businesses.

Noel Blevins has been a customer of the Forest House Hotel for more than 20 years.

"We live right over the hill there, so it's easy to come to," Noel Blevins said. "Awesome, it's beautiful, and they did a fantastic job. We were checking out everything back there."

Mel Page and her husband own the Forest House Hotel. They are happy and relieved to be back open.

"It feels wonderful. I'm so glad to be back at it and actually here working for a reason instead of trying to do construction work and also for the community to be here," Page said.

The Forest House Hotel is once again open seven days a week.