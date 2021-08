Flames started early Wednesday at the Forest House Hotel near Mifflinburg.

MIFFLINBURG, Pa. — Fire heavily damaged a bar and restaurant in Union County.

Crews were called to the Forest House Hotel along Buffalo Road in West Buffalo Township, near Mifflinburg, around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Firefighters believe the fire started in the back of the building near the kitchen.

A state police fire marshal is expected to look for the cause.