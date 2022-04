A man pulled out onto Route 15 when his car was hit by a tractor-trailer.

LEWISBURG, Pa. — One person is dead after a crash in Union County.

The crash happened just after 12 p.m. at the intersection of Route 15 and Beagle Club Road in East Buffalo Township, near Lewisburg.

Police say Louis Betz, 81, of Lewisburg, was pulling out onto Route 15 from Beagle Club Road when his car was hit by a tractor-trailer.

Betz was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured in that crash.