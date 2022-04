Part of Route 15 is shut down after a tractor-trailer overturned on Route 15 in Union County.

LEWISBURG, Pa. — Part of a highway is shut down after a wreck in Union County.

PennDOT officials say a tractor-trailer flipped on Route 15 in East Buffalo Township, south of Lewisburg, near the intersection with Furnace Road.

The right lane is closed.

There's no word if anyone was hurt.

PennDOT expects the road to reopen later Monday morning.

UPDATE: Crash on US 15 southbound at Furnace Rd. There is a lane restriction. — 511PA StateCollege (@511PAStateColl) April 4, 2022