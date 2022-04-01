School bus, van crash in Lackawanna County

Some students in the Abington Heights School District were taken in ambulances after the crash.

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — Some students were hurt in a crash between a school bus and van Friday morning in Lackawanna County.

It happened outside Clarks Summit Elementary on Grove Street in Clarks Summit.

A van and bus transporting students in the Abington Heights School District collided at the school around 8:30 a.m.

Some students were checked out by the school nurse and taken in ambulances.

There is no word on how many people were hurt or what led to the crash.

