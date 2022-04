Interstate 80 east is closed near the Nescopeck-Conyngham exit due to a tractor-trailer crash.

NESCOPECK, Pa. — A crash has a stretch of Interstate 80 backed up pretty bad right now.

According to PennDOT, a tractor-trailer crashed around 4 p.m. in the eastbound lanes near the Luzerne-Columbia county line.

No word on injuries.

Interstate 80 east is closed near the Nescopeck-Conyngham exit due to the crash.

Penndot hopes to reopen the highway within the hour.