Oldest living grad visits Lewisburg Area High School

Lewisburg Area School District has a collection of pieces from the district's history. The school's oldest living alumna stopped by to check it out.

LEWISBURG, Pa. — In high school, Ernestine "Teeny" Walburn McCoy was known as shy, reserved, dependable, sedate, and a willing helper.

Ernestine graduated from Lewisburg Area High School in 1939 and is now 102 years old.

According to Lewisburg Alumni Association President Bob Brouse, this makes Ernestine Lewisburg's oldest living alumna.

"When I went to see her, I was amazed at how good she looked at 102. I took her some yearbooks and asked her if she would like to go see our Heritage Room," Brouse said.

'And I said, 'Yeah, that would be kind of nice.' So he left some books, and I looked through them," Ernestine said.

The Heritage Room is inside Lewisburg Area High School. It holds all kinds of Lewisburg-themed treasures dating back to 1880.

"My sister keeps a record of all alumni going back to the 1800s," Brouse said.

It was a trip down memory lane for Ernestine as she enjoyed looking at pictures of her former classmates and friends.

"Well, I think that's fantastic that somebody took the time," she added.

Ernestine now lives in a senior living community in the Lewisburg area but was happy to stop by and visit her old high school.