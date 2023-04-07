Fairy garden workshop held in Lewisburg

Children in Union County spent their Good Friday at the Lewisburg Children's Museum making their very own fairy gardens.

LEWISBURG, Pa. — The Lewisburg Children's Museum isn't usually this busy on a Friday afternoon, but because of the Easter holiday there is no school. That means playtime for these little ones.

Since they knew the museum would be packed on Good Friday, employees set up some extra activities for the children.

One of the events was a spring fairy garden workshop.

"We are building fairy gardens complete with fairies, houses, magical fairy dust and all sorts of landscapes and little friends," Michelle Heintzelman said.

Michelle Heintzelman is Educational Programming and Special Events Manager at the Lewisburg Children's Museum.

"It's not super nice outside so it's really nice when they're not in school they have a safe place where they can come learn, grow and play," Heintzelman said.

Alexandra Cohick of Williamsport brought her five-year-old daughter Cora.

"We wanted to do something fun today and I saw this on the children's museum's Facebook page and we registered knowing she was off from school and it would be a fun afternoon," Alexandra Cohick said.

"We're always looking for ways to get out and get involved with other kids. She's three so she likes to play with other kids as often as possible, so it's great that they're putting something together like this," Alicia Shaffer said.

After that, many of the children spent time playing at the museum in Lewisburg.

Download the WNEP app to get breaking news alerts, weather, sports, and important stories at home or on the go.