Campus Theatre to host first ever variety show

On Sunday the Campus Theatre in Lewisburg will host its first variety show.

LEWISBURG, Pa. — The Campus Theatre is a single-screen movie theater in downtown Lewisburg. It typically does not have live entertainment, and that's something employees and volunteers wanted to change.

"It's a theater that was built for movies so there are a few challenges in putting in a live show here. We also see it as a place where the community can celebrate itself and where we can celebrate talent and all of the things that a stage makes wonderful," Gary Hardcastle said.

The Live from Lewisburg Variety Show has been in the works for about eight months. It will take place at the Campus Theatre this Sunday evening with a dozen family-friendly acts.

"It's going to be dancing, singing. We have animal acts, dogs catching frisbees which I'm excited to see. We have some spoken word pieces which have been assembled especially for the show," Hardcastle said.

Gary Hardcastle is hosting the show and says while this will be the first variety show here, it won't be the last!

"We're really excited about the show. We're going to have fun and we know our audience is going to have fun. It's going to be something for everybody. In the old tradition of variety shows, if you don't like what's on stage right now just wait a couple of minutes and there will be something completely different," Hardcastle said.

The show starts Sunday at 7 pm. Doors open at 6:30 pm. The show will also be streamed online. Tickets are $15 and $10 for Campus Theatre members.