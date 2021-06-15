Bringing back the beats: Free concerts heat up for summer

All over our area, many communities are bringing back free live concert series to celebrate towns and more!

LEWISBURG, Pa. — There's nothing like warm nights and great tunes!

And the beats are back for summer in one part Union County as so many communities welcome the return of those live concert series.

Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey spotlighted several of them including "Live! From Lewisburg."

Live concerts will start up again in this community starting tomorrow.

Several organizations make it all happen including the CommUnity Zone, the Campus Theatre, the Downtown Partnership, and the Lewisburg Arts Council.

The goal is to bring to the town something very special.

The summer schedule follows:



All performances will take place in the Grassy area at the Piers on Cherry Alley behind Siam Restaurant

Rain Location: Campus Theatre for June, July, and August

St. Paul's Church on South 4th Street for September



Tomorrow, Tuesday, June 16, from 7 -9 p.m., the group All Four of Us performs with Joe DeCristopher, Bill Flack, Carl Kirby, and Steve Catania

About the group:

The music is all instrumental guitar trio stuff. The group plays jazz standards, gypsy jazz, and some popular tunes as well as a few originals.

Other shows include:

July 21st:

7 - 8 pm DRFlynt Live Looping with Devin Flynt

DRFlynt Live Looping with Devin Flynt 8 - 9 pm Simple Gifts Music with Linda Littleton and Karen Hirshon

August 18th:

7 - 8 pm The Blues Creakers with Doug McMinn and JT Thompson

The Blues Creakers with Doug McMinn and JT Thompson 8 - 9 pm Hannah Bingman

Other activities spearheaded by the Community Zone in Lewisburg

TECH TUTORING AT THE COMMUNITY ZONE

From the organizers

"This program matches anyone looking to improve their tech savvy with student and volunteer "amateur experts" who can provide training in the basics and fundamentals of computer and tech use.

Tech Tutoring is an intergenerational program to help learners make the most of their personal devices, while simultaneously helping the volunteers hone their critical thinking, problem-solving, and communication skills. Everyone learns, and everyone has fun!

Our lessons are available on-site and in-person, following the proper precautions for staying safe during Covid-19. Our main tutor, Brian, is fully vaccinated, and protective screens and masks will be used as needed/preferred."

Standard Hours:

1-4 PM Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday

Intergenerational: all ages welcome

Learners at any level paired with volunteer tutors

Improves computer skills, also critical thinking, problem-solving, and communication

Everyone learns and shares experience

Helpful links

Other Free Concert Events Shared By Many of You on Ryan's Facebook Page: