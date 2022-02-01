Ice festival returns to Lewisburg this weekend

The Heart of Lewisburg Ice Festival is back after taking a year off.

LEWISBURG, Pa. — The Heart of Lewisburg Ice Festival has become a tradition in Union County. It's a tradition that took a year off because of the pandemic.

"It's really just about getting out and celebrating the winter weather and gathering. I think it has more meaning this year because we're all isolated," Lynne Ragusea said.

Later this week, more than three dozen ice sculptures will line Market Street. There will be three live carvings on Friday.

"And then on Saturday, we're going to have a large dragon carved in front of the Greenspace Center along with a bunch of kids activities," Ragusea said.

On Saturday, there will be a Frosty 5K, a Polar Bear Plunge, and a chili cook-off. People are looking forward to the event after missing it last year.

"Gives everyone a chance to gather. I think we've really missed it, and I love the ice sculptures. It's a great opportunity to go into some of the cafes and the new ones," Ann Distefano said.

"Most of the stores will be open, so it's just a fun day to get out. Sometimes there are even organizations selling hot chocolate and whatnot," Laurie Slear said.

Laurie Slear owns Mercantile, which is participating in the downtown shopping promotion.

"You just need one pass, and you just carry it with you throughout the town. They'll just cross off as you use it. That's fun too to get a nice deal on something you've been looking at or pick up something fun uptown," Slear said.

The Heart of Lewisburg Ice Festival is Friday and Saturday in downtown Lewisburg.