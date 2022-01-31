Businesses cash in on cold for ice festival

People bundled up and turned out in big numbers for the Clarks Summit Festival of Ice.

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — The ice sculptures along Northern Boulevard in Clarks Summit are still intact. The cold weather this past weekend certainly helped.

The borough held its annual ice festival and it was well attended despite the chill and snow.

Many warmed up with hot coffee and chocolate inside Grateful Roast Coffee.

"We just expanded here. It was a great weekend to get people in here. The hot chocolate was a hit for staying warm and it was just a great weekend altogether," said Avery Smith, Grateful Roast Coffee.

The theme was "Frozen Wilderness." Organizers believe this was the largest year with around 60 sculptures.

Lisa Vallone works at Everything Natural.

She was surprised to see so many people brave the elements to make it to the festival but it made for great business.

"Oh, it was cold. I truly don't know why people were out it was freezing but it was good. Good to see people out for a change," said Lisa Vallone, Everything Natural.

Even though it was very cold this past weekend, those who came out to the ice festival tell us it was perfect weather to ensure the ice sculptures stayed intact especially since we are expecting a warm-up later this week.

Normally the ice festival is held on Presidents Day weekend but it was put on earlier this year. Previous years have proven to be too warm causing the sculptures to melt.

Elaine Sporko is from Scranton. It was just too cold for her this past weekend so she waited until now to see the carvings.

"It's just been too cold. I don't know they made it earlier by several weeks this year. If they kept it Presidents Day it might be a little more tolerable," said Elaine Sporko, Scranton.

"I think it was a perfect year for the ice festival. I mean there's been past years it's been so warm and everything melted. I think it was the perfect, perfect weather for it," said Smith.

There's even more icy fun to be had this weekend. The city of Scranton will host an ice festival; kicking off Friday.