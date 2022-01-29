An ice weekend for skating in Union County

The recent frigid temperatures made for perfect conditions to enjoy some ice skating at the Lewisburg Skating Rink in the borough.

LEWISBURG, Pa. — The weekend was all about ice including in Union County.

The conditions were perfect to open the Lewisburg Skating Rink on St. Lawrence Street in the borough.

Admission and skate rentals are free for everyone to enjoy.

The Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority organizes the skating and officials tell Newswatch 16 that the weather this winter has been perfect for this type of activity.

"Today with the ice rink and the cold weather and everyone seems to totally enjoy it and its never been like this that smooth and all that people can come and enjoy, last year we were only open one time," said Peter Bergonia, Organizer with the Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority.

The skating rink is open the rest of the weekend as long as the weather allows in Union County.