People in the Poconos pleased with snowfall

Residents in Monroe County spent their Saturday cleaning up after the winter blast that took place overnight, but folks say it wasn't anything they couldn't handle.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — The roar of snowblowers was a sound many in Stroudsburg woke up to Saturday morning.

Snowblowers were running and shovels scratched the pavement all to clean up a little less than 2 inches of snow.

"Just cleaning up from what was supposed to be the big bomb cyclone but apparently we got spared here a little bit. So we're fortunate," said Rick Hammon of Stroudsburg.

Rick Hammond is just one of many, who was cleaning snow off their property.

Around the corner from Hammond on Colbert Street, Josh Fisher was out shoveling his driveway. He says it's not bad at all.

"I'd prefer this, then what they're getting in Jersey. I mean I work down there and yeah a lot of places are saying 12-18 inches now. So I'd definitely prefer this. This is nothing," said Fisher.

People tell Newswatch 16 the snow isn't that bad. What is, is the wind.

"It's not much snow, but just trying to get it up before it all freezes down and I can't, you know," said Fisher.

"Being in the single digits is a little hard. Especially in a row now, but like I say it's winter you know, this is what's supposed to happen," said Hammond.

In Tannersville, just off Route 611 plow trucks were hard at work.

Matthew Baker is a plow truck driver. He's been out since 6 a.m. in the morning trying to keep up with the weather.

"It's just been cold. So the stuff that you do get is hard to deal with cause it turns into ice really fast so we've been using a lot more salt and doing a lot less plowing," said Baker.

People tell Newswatch 16 if this is all the Poconos is supposed to get all winter long, they'd be happy.