Clarks Summit Festival of Ice begins

The event kicks off Friday at 6 p.m. and continues through Sunday in Lackawanna County.

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — This weekend's icy cold temperatures are perfect for one winter event in Lackawanna County.

The Clarks Summit Festival of Ice kicks off Friday night.

Friday afternoon, we caught up with some ice carvers along State Street.

More than 60 ice sculptures will be displayed throughout the Abingtons as part of the big event.

The theme of the festival this year is frozen wilderness.

All the fun runs through Sunday in Clarks Summit.