Happy campers enjoy return to normal summer

Lots of activities are returning as COVID-19 cases continue to decrease. Children's summer camps are at full capacity in Union County.

LEWISBURG, Pa. — The Lewisburg ice rink looks much different in the summertime. Instead of ice and snow, it's filled with science experiments, card games, and arts and crafts. The Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority's summer camp is in full swing.

"The children are here from 8:30 in the morning until 4:30, engaging in all kinds of activities," said program director Rebecca Cunfer. "Today, we're going to the pool, we're doing arts and crafts. We do all kinds of competitive sports, non-competitive sports."

The camp is at capacity, which Cunfer says is a big deal. Only a limited number of campers were allowed here last summer because of the pandemic.

The campers are happy to be back.

"I love going to the pool and playing dodgeball or capture the flag, kickball with my friends," Natalie Handlan said.

"Especially playing capture the flag is good, kickball, all the active games and you get to sign up for what activities you like to do for the afternoon," Campbell Stewart said.

One of the ways campers are beating the heat is by spending afternoons at the Lewisburg Community Pool.

"Sprinklers, squirt guns, water balloons, a slip and slide, all kinds of fun things like that, some water relays too," said Cunfer.

The ice rink's warming hut serves as an air-conditioned cooling station for campers.

"they always have their water bottles so they can take drinks any time they want to," Cunfer added. "We encourage them to spend time in the shade."