A summer camp that's 'up in the air'

Some students in Union County are learning about drones and members of our Newswatch 16 team helped them out.

LEWISBURG, Pa. — Drones can be used for a lot of different things, like photography, inspections, even deliveries. They're fun to fly, which some kids found out firsthand at Drone Camp at the Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center.

"Do flips with the drone, how to code to do flips," Santino Michetti said.

"We learned how to take pictures with it. I still don't understand how, but we're taking pictures of everybody," Teagan Supatina said.

Drone Camp is a two-week event held by the Miller Center, the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit, and local nonprofit Technology Advantage Inc.

"With COVID, the kids have really not had the opportunity to interact with the remote learning, so it's great to see them out and about," Geoff Craven said.

Photographer Tom Durant and Reporter Nikki Krize were guests at the camp. They spoke about how we use Skycam 16 as a way to gather news.

"While they may enjoy flying a drone, they may not realize this is something I can do for a living," Craven said.

The kids seemed to enjoy watching Tom fly Skycam 16.

Drone Camp is just the start of a summer filled with technology camps here at the YMCA at the Miller Center.

Up next is Robotic Rover Camp.

"That's kind of modeled after the Mars rover. Then we'll move to Computer Gaming Camp where the kids will code their own games, and then we will also do 3-D printing," Craven said.