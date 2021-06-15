Summer camp down on the farm

Newswatch 16's Courtney Harrison shows us where one camp in Wayne County is giving kids a hands-on experience in farming and nature.

TYLER HILL, Pa. — Northern Wayne County is a summer camp destination area. Wooded areas and rolling fields provide a large space for that.

A summer day camp has opened for its first year, but this isn't your typical camp experience. At Camp White Stag, kids are introduced to farming and the natural world through hands-on activities. They're encouraged to try new things like how to tend to farm animals, grow and tend to crops, along with learning about nature.

"It can kind of, open your eyes to a new side of life that is a very prevalent part of life for many people and for a large portion of the world."

Brandon Hogancamp runs the camp that is situated on his brother's farm, White Stag Farms. During each week-long session, every day is something different—from planting a garden, learning about wildlife, or even just time to play games. It's all about giving kids an opportunity to experience nature in a way they may never have before.

"It's super fun. I know that this is our second day, but I love it already," Bryn Hogancamp said.

"Just how to have that responsibility of taking care of another creature and they just love doing that, as well as understanding how the farm process works where food comes from," Brandon Hogancamp said.

Being at a camp with live animals gives some of these kids an experience they may never have had before.

"I get to do stuff that I'm used to, and stuff I'm not used to," Lillian Latournous said. "I only have two cats, so I don't have a lot of animals."

"It's just fun. And like you get to learn things and see people and have friends," Isabelle Suhosky said.