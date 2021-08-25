'Fresh Food Drive Day' held at farmers market

Donations made to the Union County Food Hub will be used to buy fresh produce from local farms.

LEWISBURG, Pa. — It's an effort to provide families in need with fresh, healthy food in central Pennsylvania.

The Lewisburg Farmers Market played host to a "Fresh Food Drive."

People were able to come by and make a donation to the Union County Food Hub.

The money will be used to buy fresh produce from farms right here in our area that will then be given out to local families in need.

"We are trying to provide nutritious food for everybody in need in the community and instead of just non-perishables such as canned goods and frozen food, this stuff is local and it comes from right here in Union and Snyder counties," said Holden Midkiff, Crossroad Farms.

If you weren't able to get to the Lewisburg Farmers Market, you can still help out this cause.

Donations can be made online through the end of the month.