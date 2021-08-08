Farmer's Market at Crestwood High School

MOUNTAIN TOP, Pa. — Dozens of people stocked up on fresh fruit and veggies at a farmer's market in Luzerne County.
The Mountain Top Farmers Market is held every Sunday at Crestwood High School in Wright Township.
In addition to produce, there was an array of meats, honey, baked goods and more.
One vendor says this market helps supplement his income, especially after a trying year.
"People want to know where their food is coming from. So, they like buying local, they like talking to us. They want to know where the tomatoes were grown, what variety. There's a lot of great communication between us, the farmer, and the folks who are eating the food," said Vincent Cotrone, owner of Creekside Farm.
The farmer's market is sponsored by the Mountain Top Rotary in Luzerne County.