Accused elder abuser waives right to hearing

LEWISBURG, Pa. — A woman accused of elder abuse in Union County was in court Thursday and was met with protestors when she arrived.

Madison Cox allegedly took disturbing images of at least 15 patients while she worked at Heritage Springs Memory Care near Lewisburg, a senior living facility for people with Alzheimer's and other types of dementia.

Officials say some of the photos showed patients partially clothed or nude.

Last month, she was charged with abuse of a care dependent person and criminal conspiracy.

Her preliminary hearing was scheduled for this afternoon. Protestors in support of the victims showed up.