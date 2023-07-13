Two accused of elder abuse in Union County

Officials say the two took photos of nursing home residents, most of whom suffer from Alzheimer's or dementia, partially clothed or nude.

LEWISBURG, Pa. — Two nursing home employees in Union County are accused of taking inappropriate photos of residents.

According to court paperwork, 18-year-old Madison Cox and an unnamed 17-year-old took the photos while working at Heritage Springs Memory Care in Lewisburg.

Officials say the photos show the residents, most of whom suffer from Alzheimer's or dementia, partially clothed or nude.

Cox is facing abuse of a care-dependent and other charges.

The 17-year-old has not been charged.