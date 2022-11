A woman with dementia was treated for wounds to her hands that doctors say would have taken weeks to form.

BLAKELY, Pa. — Elder abuse charges against three nursing home employees have been dropped in Lackawanna County.

Kathleen Krajkovich, Alexis Rivera, and 18-year-old Danitza Pula-Acosta were charged in July.

Officials say there was not enough evidence against the three women.