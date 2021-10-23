"Stuff the Cruiser" to help veterans in Susquehanna County

This is the fifth year for the collection in Montrose, and officers say the community is always eager to help out each year.

MONTROSE, Pa. — Police in Susquehanna County spent Saturday stuffing a cruiser to help area veterans.

Montrose Borough Police were set up outside Scarfallato's Hometown Market on Saturday collecting non-perishable foods in the hopes of filling the cruiser with donations.

Newswatch 16 found shoppers stopping by with items and others who picked up a few extras while shopping.

This is the fifth year for the collection in Montrose, and officers say the community is always eager to help out each year.

"Anything helps, and it's a shame that people have to be in so much need, and we just try to help out," said Cpl. Andrew Genneken with the Montrose Borough Police.

Donations of food and money will be distributed through the Susquehanna County Veterans Affairs Office and local VFW to veterans in need.