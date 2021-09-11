Farmer's Market opens in Scranton

The South Side Farmer's Market was drive-thru only during the last year.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A farmer's market in Scranton kicked off on Saturday - organizers say it is as much about community as it is about crops.

After being drive-through only last year, the South Side Farmer's Market returned to its normal set up here along Cedar Avenue in South Scranton.

The market offers farm-fresh vegetables as well as ethnic foods from the neighborhood's diverse immigrant community.

Teachers from Whittier Elementary also had a stand set up with books for the kids.

"We like the families to know that we care, we're here to support them, and we're here on a Saturday trying to promote literacy and just mingle with people and get to know them," said Amy Beebe with Scranton School District.

Organizers began the farmer's market on Saturday morning with a moment of silence in observance of the 9/11 anniversary.