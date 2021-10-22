Students at Scranton Prep are competing against 14 other schools in a food drive to combat hunger.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Students at Scranton Prep are collecting nonperishable items to compete against 15 other Jesuit schools along the east coast in what's called the Great Ignatian Challenge Initiative from now until November 24. The challenge encourages students to rally for their community and give back to those in need. The goal is to help ease food insecurity that so many families and people face in the area.

"Our goal is to raise 100 pounds per student, which would equal 66,000 pounds for the entire student body," said Virginia Farrell, a teacher at Scranton Prep. "All of that will be donated directly back to regional charities in need in our area."

All the food collected will be distributed between NEPA Youth Shelter, Ronald McDonald House, St. Francis of Assisi Kitchen, and Friends of the Poor.

The schools with the largest amount of food collected will receive prize money between $15,000 and $60,000. That money will be used to provide scholarships and financial assistance to students to attend Scranton Prep.

"Being a student in particular who has benefited from this type of program and help from the school, I know for a fact that it could help a lot of kids just like me who definitely can use it to be able to come here," said senior Marcel Fedieu.

The students have collected 2,500 pounds of food, and to up the ante, they offer the students an incentive.

"If they brought them in on one day, in particular, they got all of the free prizes that we offered, which was a dress-down, free admission to our football game, as well as free cookies in the dining hall," Farrell said.

"There's definitely an unsaid, competitive nature," Fedieu said. "This morning, in particular, there were three, four cars parked right outside of the front of the school with full trunks, and it was really nice to see. It was really cool to see."

You can also bring two nonperishable food items to Scranton Prep's football game on Saturday to help the cause and get $2 off your admission.