Ski season extended at Elk Mountain

The ski resort is fully open thanks to the later winter storm that dropped several inches of snow last week.

UNION DALE, Pa. — Skiers and snowboarders loaded the chairlifts at Elk Mountain, making run after run down the slopes.

"Elk has done a fantastic job making and grooming snow when they can make the snow even though when throughout Pennsylvania, there hasn't really been a lot of natural snow. Elk has been fabulous," said Debbie Edwards of Ararat Township.

This season hasn't been without its struggles because of unseasonably warm weather, but employees are thankful it turned out better than expected.

"This has been a bizarre year for weather, but our snowmakers have taken full advantage of every moment when it was cold enough to make snow, and then the groomers followed suit and kept things really great this year," said Bob Deluca, Elk Mountain Ski Resort.

Because the conditions are allowing for it, Elk Mountain will stay open until March 26.

Folks on the slopes were happy to hear they'll get a bonus week.

"That's like the latest open I know some places out west that are going to be closing like mid-April. So it's pretty good for a mountain out here," said Phillip Marone of Philadelphia.

Skiers and snowboarders say this is like winter in reverse when you're skiing with great conditions this late in the season, but they don't mind it.

"Usually, March usually is starting to turn spring, but it's still snowing here," said Kinsley Byrnes of Cyrstal Lake.

"January weather right now. I'm all layered up, so it doesn't matter. We're all ready to have fun time skiing," added Edwards.

"Given how warm it's been getting lately in the rain that we've been having, we've pretty much thought time to get ready to play golf, but that being said, with the cold weather and the blessing of snow we just had. It's just a wonderful time to get out there," said Gabe Dulisee of Tunkhannock.

Elk Mountain is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily until the end of the season.