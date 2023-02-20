Spending Presidents Day weekend on the slopes

The holiday weekend is one of the biggest and most popular for ski resorts.

LAKE HARMONY, Pa. — All bundled up, skiers and snowboarders took on the trails at Jack Frost Ski Resort in Kidder Township.

Gwen Smith from New Jersey was one of them. She couldn't pass up the holiday on the slopes.

"It's wonderful to be outside in the winter and the air in your face, and I just love that, and I always have. We've skied here for over 35 years with friends, and Jack Frost is a great mountain. They work very, very hard — the groomers, the snowmakers — you know, very family oriented," said Smith.

Presidents Day weekend is one of the biggest and most popular for ski resorts. The perfect weather, mixed with the holiday weekend, made hundreds of people come out.

"I think that's when people classically want to come up and enjoy the snow. It's a 3-day weekend. For some school districts, it's beyond, so we're looking to see a little bit more volume this week, but it's not over from here. We have a ton more seasons left," said Trent Poole, the general manager at Jack Frost Big Boulder.

Despite not being able to make as much snow the resorts wanted to this year, skiers and snowboarders tell Newswatch 16 they're still pretty impressed by what's on the mountain.

"They've had a tough time. They can't get a break from the weather. All the resorts are struggling, but they've done the best they can, and you know, the skiing is doable," Smith said.

"It's a little bit icy, but it's good. There's a couple of runs closed because there's not enough snow but not too much. There's still enough to have fun," said Sidney Trout from Doylestown.