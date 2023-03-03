Frosty fun as the Cardboard Classic slides into Mountainfest at Montage

This is the first year the event is happening on Montage Mountain.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A big weekend kicked off Friday at an area ski resort, and we're not just talking skiing and snowboarding.

Montage Mountain Resorts is hosting Mountainfest this weekend.

Dozens of homemade sleds are participating in a yearly event hosted by 93.3 WMMR and the Preston and Steve Radio Show from Philadelphia.

It's called the Cardboard Classic. Sleds made of cardboard race down the slopes of the resort.

Many of the people competing in the race have been doing it for years. The event draws thousands of people, and managers with Montage Mountain Ski Resort are hoping for that as the ski resort is partnering with this race for the first time.

"They used to do this at a different resort. We kind of caught wind that they were looking for a different venue, and I threw my hat in the ring, and we ended up picking up the event. We talked through it all, and it looks like it's going to work perfectly," said Montage's Jeff Slivinsky.

Dozens of elaborate sleds lined up with sledders ready for their turn down the hill. Many of those participating have done this for years and put a lot of time and effort into having the coolest and fastest sled.

"We won in 2020 with the Hogwarts Express, but this year we're doing a Yellow Submarine. It's 19 feet long, I believe, and then five feet wide, seven feet high," said New Jersey resident Patrick Carr.

A lot of creativity goes into building these sleds, but participants say there's a lot of fun to be had as well.

"Great time, great weather, great friends. always a good time, always look forward to this every year," said Matt Verespy from Bedminster.

You didn't have to be in the race to enjoy all that Mountainfest has to offer.

"Always wanted to do it. It's our second year coming here, but first time at this location, obviously," said Sarah Nahf from New Jersey.

"I just picked up snowboarding three years ago, and they've been here once before, but I wanted to check it out," Olivia Rogers said.

Some Newswatch 16 team members built a sled to participate in the Cardboard Classic.

PROUD TO SLED! WNEP-TV Elizabeth Worthington Jeremy Lewan 🎥: Bobbi Jo Posted by Chelsea Strub on Friday, March 3, 2023

This is just one of many events planned for the two-day Mountainfest. The event includes live music, fireworks, and more fun on the slopes.

Olivia Rogers, Brian Fruit, and Ray McAteer came from New Jersey and are spending the whole weekend in town.

"Oh, we're so excited for Everclear and Fuel. We heard Lit was coming too, so we're going to have a great time," McAteer said.

We’re just 2 days away from the biggest event of the Winter! Join us with Preston & Steve this Friday for the 93.3 WMMR Cardboard Classic with Everclear performing live on the Mountainfest Main Stage! Then Saturday, we try and stay dry at our Annual Pond Skim followed up with concerts by Lit and Fuel on stage keeping the party going with a Fireworks show right after! We’ve got food vendors, shops, demos, Dunkin Donuts, JelloMan, a tee shirt cannon, prizes, local music and so much more planned! Mountainfest is easily going to be the coolest event around and we can’t wait to see you all there! Don't forget to enjoy some White Claw, the Official Seltzer of Mountainfest! Get all the details and tickets at montagemountainresorts.com/mountainfest Posted by Montage Mountain on Wednesday, March 1, 2023