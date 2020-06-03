Cardboard Classic draws crowd and surprises in Carbon County

Despite warmer than normal temperatures and lack of snow, the annual Cardboard Classic at Jack Frost Ski Resort in Carbon County didn't disappoint.

LAKE HARMONY, Pa. — Lots of cardboard and a little courage.

It's all you need to participate in the annual Cardboard Classic sledding competition at Jack Frost Ski Resort near Lake Harmony.

The competition, fierce. The creativity, always over the top.

"Oh, we knew we would make it down. "The Rock" always makes it down, "The Rock" always makes it to the bottom of the hill. Here we go Del Co., right," said Jason DiPietro, Delaware County.

The competition is hosted by WMMR, a radio station out of Philadelphia. Only cardboard, tape, string, glue, and paint can be used to make the sleds.

Some contestants worried their sleds wouldn't make it downhill because of warm temperatures and lack of snow, but everything turned out just fine.

"I know there's no snow on the ground but we are going to go up there and do what we can," said Matt DiSalvo, Douglassville.

"Snow or no snow, we are going to get up there and get er done," said Jim Powers, Bechtelsville.

Some of the creations were simple. Others, more elaborate.

Like this giant pirate ship, the WWE wrestling ring, and my personal favorite, the "Central Perk" couch from the TV show, "F.R.I.E.N.D.S."

"I think this is a great thing up here. We did it last year, had a ball and so we came back for another round," said Bob Carlisle, Birdsboro.

What people enjoy most about the Cardboard Classic? You never know what is going to happen.

Like celebrity sightings.

Tra Thomas, a former Philadelphia Eagles football player went down the hill. As did comedian Bert Kreischer.

"So we were in Wilkes-Barre and we built a sled out of a refrigerator cardboard box. I got my whole team. My bus driver, my social media guy, my tour manager, my opening comedians and we sat in a refrigerator box that we put together while I was on stage and we are a part of history now. This is one of the greatest days of my life," said Bert Kreischer, Comedian.

And we can't forget the proposal!

"I don't know what to say, I don't have anything to say. I love it. I am obsessed. I love you," said Meg Boccella, Delaware County.

"I figured, what better of a time than now," said Jeff Repici, Aston.