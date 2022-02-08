Folks enjoy unique scavenger hunt in Susquehanna

Newswatch 16's Jack Culkin shows us the event meant to generate interest in local businesses and different careers.

SUSQUEHANNA, Pa. — The second annual Trehab Scavenger Hunt sent people door to door on Main Street in Susquehanna on Tuesday.

"The benefit of the scavenger hunt is that these young adults get to learn about not only the local businesses in the area but also the different career paths," said Jenna Weiss, site supervisor from Trehab.

After a group photo, the kids were off following the different riddles, leading them on a maze-like route throughout downtown.

Glenda Olivares came to help her brother and sister up and down the winding roads, looking for local businesses and learning about the buildings too.

"I didn't know how old they actually were. I just moved here a couple of weeks ago, and learning all the facts about them on the little cards is pretty interesting."

The scavenger hunt takes just over an hour and leads the kids all over Susquehanna, showing them 15 different local businesses and bringing them to Erie and Main Coffeehouse.

"Susquehanna, we're used to going out of town to find anything fun to do, so if kids can see to get involved in town and see what we all have. So many people don't even know of the businesses we have on Main Street," said owner Melissa Dubas.

As the hour came to a close, one group came out victorious. Their reward is an all-expense-paid trip to Susquehanna Scoops Ice Cream.

