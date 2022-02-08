Monroe County Meals on Wheels seeking donations

Right now, an organization in the Poconos is asking for the community to donate to those in need.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — It's always a busy day at Monroe County Meals on Wheels.

The organization near Stroudsburg feeds more than 150 seniors a day. But when August rolls around, things pick up even more.

"Since our inception in 1972 we delivered over 2,400,000 meals to homebound and adults with disabilities in Monroe County and we couldn't do any of it without the community, especially our volunteers," Stacey Koeck said.

Stacey Koeck is the special events coordinator for the Monroe County chapter. She says these donations are critical to helping the people she serves.

"We realized in 2020 that a lot of our clients if they couldn't get or afford food, then they would have difficulty getting household items, personal care items, things that a lot of take for granted," Koeck said.

The non-profit kicked off its largest fundraising and donation drive of the year, ahead of Monroe County Meals on Wheels day, on August 20. This is the 4th year for the event.

All month long, several libraries, municipalities, and businesses are collecting donations for Meals on Wheels.

At Clymer Library, they're collecting pet food donations.

"Our community, there's a lot of need for you. You know there are a lot of people who can't get out. There are a lot of people who are shut-ins so this provides them with the food that they need and also for their pets because as we know. They will forgo their food for their pets. So this is a really important thing," Melissa Lopez, Clymer Library administrative manager, said.

Household Essential Drive items are being collected in seven townships and boroughs in Monroe County. These items will go toward the new Client Needs Pantry.

"If we don't get the donations, we can't send these things out. These programs run separately. Every once in a while we get these grant funds, but we depend on the community to keep these programs going through the year," Koeck said.

The organization is hosting events throughout the month of August:

Monroe County Meals on Wheels Day Kickoff — Thursday, August 18 at Eagles Rest Cellars from 5-8 p.m. A ticket includes a glass of wine and light appetizers. There will be live music provided by Joe O'Malley and Roy Ramos.

— Thursday, August 18 at Eagles Rest Cellars from 5-8 p.m. A ticket includes a glass of wine and light appetizers. There will be live music provided by Joe O'Malley and Roy Ramos. Pet Food drives — are being held during the month of August at Monroe County public libraries to benefit the Pet Program.

— are being held during the month of August at Monroe County public libraries to benefit the Pet Program. Household Essential drives — are being held during the month of August at six townships/boroughs in Monroe County for the new Client Needs Pantry. Donations can be dropped off at the municipal buildings.

— are being held during the month of August at six townships/boroughs in Monroe County for the new Client Needs Pantry. Donations can be dropped off at the municipal buildings. Donation drives & New Volunteer Drive — Saturday, August 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Rimrock Masonic Center in Bartonsville. Donations for the Pet Program and Client Needs Pantry can be dropped off here.

For more information about Monroe County Meals on Wheels, click here.



