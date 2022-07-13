Scavenger hunt, passport to bring families to downtown Wilkes-Barre

The programs aim to show folks what the city has to offer and help the downtown economy too.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Foot traffic and how to increase it is always on the minds of folks with the Diamond City Partnership (DCP). It's the inspiration for the Downtown Discoveries Scavenger Hunt and Passport Program.

"This is part of our overall downtown rebound strategy, which is to bring people downtown to support the downtown businesses and bring life and vitality and people back to downtown Wilkes-Barre," said Susan Magnotta, the director of marketing and development at the Diamond City Partnership.

"There's a bunch of different things that kids can do on this passport. So there's different price stops and activity stops as well," explained Shelby Monk, the marketing and event coordinator at the DCP.

To get started you'll need a passport booklet. You can get one at three locations: the new Luzerne County Visitors Bureau, the YMCA, or the Osterhout Library.

"We have all the different prize stops. So for example, Abide Coffeehouse, you go and get a prize, and then all the different activity stops as well," said Monk.

The stops include yoga on the river on Saturday mornings and stopping by the farmers market in Public Square on a Thursday afternoon.

"That's just another thing to get families down here, and kind of see what they haven't seen before. And then the back just tells you all the different instructions and where to hand it in to be entered into two grand prizes and a free book," said Monk.

"We had great participation last year and we had great participation this year because they love to see people come in and sometimes they'll go to a place like Circles and get a free lollipop or whatever they're getting, you know, giving out. And then they buy a sandwich so we really do this also to help support the downtown businesses that are still recovering after the pandemic," added Magnotta.

