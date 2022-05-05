Susquehanna County couple accused of theft from fire department

William Corter and Elizabeth Corter are charged with the theft of more than $2,700 from the Elk Lake Volunteer Fire Department.

DIMOCK, Pa. — Charges have been filed in Susquehanna County against a couple accused of stealing from a volunteer fire company.

According to investigators, William Corter, 51, and his wife, Elizabeth Corter, 53, took more than $2,700 from the Elk Lake Volunteer Fire Department.

At the time, William Corter was the fire chief, and Elizabeth Corter was treasurer.

According to court papers, money was used to fix a fuel pump on William Corter's Jeep and to buy ATV parts for the person who was the president of the fire department at the time.