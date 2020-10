Richard Malecki of New York was reported missing earlier this week. Saturday crews continued to search his last known location.

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Search crews spent the day at Big Elk Lake in Susquehanna County trying to locate a missing man.

Richard Malecki of New York was reported missing earlier this week.

Malecki's car was found at Big Elk Lake by a family member.

Since then, crews have been out on the lake searching for him.

His boat was found but so far, no sign of Malecki in Susquehanna County.