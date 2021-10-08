Elk Lake Volunteer Fire Company temporarily out of service

Newswatch 16's Courtney Harrison shows us what it all means for the community.

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A volunteer fire company in Susquehanna County has stopped responding to calls. The move by the Elk Lake Volunteer Fire Company comes after state police have been called to the station several times this summer.

State police were called to the Elk Lake Volunteer Fire Company on Saturday after reports of a man trying to kick down the door.

According to troopers, that man was Lucas Davidson, a member of the fire company. Davidson told police he was trying to get the door open to drive one of the trucks to a fire a few miles away at the instruction of William Corter, the former fire chief.

Court paperwork indicates that Corter was at a fire in Auburn Township and on the phone with Davidson, but according to Elk Lake Fire Company President Kamron Ross, Davidson isn't certified to drive the truck and Corter had been forced out of the fire company last month.

State police also report that Corter was on the radio with the Susquehanna County Comm Center, stating he was the fire chief on the scene of the fire. Comm center records show Adam Belles is the current fire chief for Elk Lake.

Troopers took both Davidson and Corter into custody. Corter is accused of impersonating a public servant. The charges against Davidson include disorderly conduct.

The current chief quickly took the fire department out of service.

"With the situation that we have, we are trying to do what's best for the community and safely and as quickly as possible," said Ross.

Susquehanna county Officials say there won't be a gap in coverage while the department is out of service, but people in this area know that every second counts in an emergency.

"We do have an excellent group of fire departments, all voluntary, around our area to help us and to give people a reassurance that help is coming if something is to happen," Ross added.