Last day at the Sullivan County Fair

Sunday marked the last day of the Sullivan County Fair, but there was still plenty of fun to be had.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Pa. — The fairgrounds in Forksville were packed with people for the 171st Sullivan County Fair.

Sunday's activities included a hay bale throwing contest, garden tractor pulls and of course, rides, food, and music.

Fair officials say it's great to see everyone come together and have fun.

"It's been very good. We are up. Last year we were up every day. This year we were up. Last night we were slammed. It's wonderful," said Nadine Molyneux, Sullivan County Fair Vice President.

"I love absolutely everything about the fair. I think it's great because it's like just a small fair and community everybody gets together and it's just wonderful," said Lynsay Trostle, Sullivan County Fair Queen.

The fair goes till 10 p.m. Sunday night in Sullivan County.