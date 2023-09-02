x
Luzerne County

Welcome back party for Misericordia University students

Misericordia University welcomed students Saturday evening for Cougapalooza, a fun event to kickstart the fall semester.
Credit: WNEP

DALLAS, Pa. — There was a big party to kick off the year at one school in Luzerne County.

Students, faculty, and staff at Misericordia University in Dallas were all invited to Cougapalooza. The party featured food, raffles, games, and live music.

"Well from our perspective as administrators, it's well thought out. Our campus life team is partnered with athletics and departments all across campus to bring employees, faculty together to help put all this, do the extra hard work, to show them we value students and their experience," said Jim Roberts, Chief of Staff, Misericordia University.

"Yeah I think just having open arms, as a student here myself it's really nice to see all the support going on today, and just really driving home that this is something we want to keep doing for all of our students," said Morgan Gayton, Assistant Coordinator, Misericordia University.

The public was also invited to the party as it ended with fireworks in Luzerne County.

