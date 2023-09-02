Church picnic in Luzerne County celebrates 90 years

MOCANAQUA, Pa. — An annual tradition in Luzerne County returned for its 90th year.
The Saint Mary's, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Mocanaqua has been putting on its annual Labor Day homecoming picnic since 1933.
The picnic features homemade Italian and Polish foods like halushki and desserts like strawberry shortcake.
"Well this is called the homecoming, which is a lot of people come in that used to live in the area, they come back home for Labor Day, and it's just a nice picnic. You know, everybody comes in, gets food, drinks, this, that, and have a good time. You know? And, spend some money, help the church out, you know, and that's what we do," said Paul Gurzynski, Luzerne County.
The picnic continues Sunday at noon in Luzerne County.
