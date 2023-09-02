Church picnic in Luzerne County celebrates 90 years

"Well this is called the homecoming, which is a lot of people come in that used to live in the area, they come back home for Labor Day, and it's just a nice picnic. You know, everybody comes in, gets food, drinks, this, that, and have a good time. You know? And, spend some money, help the church out, you know, and that's what we do," said Paul Gurzynski, Luzerne County.