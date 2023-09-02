Art festival held in Stroudsburg

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Just down the road from StroudFest artists throughout Monroe County set up shop on Ann Street to show off their masterpieces.
All for artisans on ann where artists got to sell all kinds of creations.
"It's not all stuff from China, it's stuff that's made here by people here and you're supporting a whole art community then and then they can go on and continue their quality work that you want in your home," said Judy Henry, Artisans on Ann coordinator.
This year's art festival featured more than 75 new and returning artists in Monroe County.
