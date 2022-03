A truck carrying 50,000 pounds of milk overturned as it was getting on the Veterans Memorial Bridge.

SHAMOKIN DAM, Pa. — Part of Route 11 was closed for hours in Snyder County due to a crash involving a milk truck.

The crash happened around noon in Shamokin Dam.

A truck carrying 50,000 pounds of milk overturned as it was getting on the Veterans Memorial Bridge.

About half of the milk was spilled.

The driver was taken to the hospital, his condition is unknown.